HBO’s Harry Potter TV Show Will Solve a Mystery After 30 Years (& It May Confirm a Fan Theory)

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show will expand upon the events of the books and movies, and that includes shedding light on some details fans have long wondered about. The expanded runtime of the series allows for this deeper exploration and, particularly in the earlier seasons (where the source material is shorter), it’ll be important to have some additional scenes to help flesh things out. We’re already seeing this in myriad ways, including confirmation of Nicolas and Perennelle Flamel, and a sequence at Malfoy Manor.

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More recently, HBO has been peeling back the curtain on the Harry Potter series a little more, with several social media influencers having been invited to visit the set of the remake. With that comes more fresh details, including, a little surprisingly, that it will be revealing the story behind the dirt on Ron Weasley’s nose. This is something called out by Hermione Granger in The Philosopher’s Stone while they’re on the Hogwarts Express and, as per @janariva on Instagram, it’ll be something that the TV series explains.

Harry Potter’s TV Show Explaining This Ron Weasley Mystery Actually Makes Sense

Image via WB

It’s good that the Harry Potter TV show will be tackling the real questions fans want answered, like why Ron has dirt on his nose. Ok, while it sounds rather silly, it might have a pretty simple explanation and a good reason for including it. The biggest theory behind it is that the dirt comes from the Weasley family using floo powder to travel to King’s Cross. Since this requires travelling via fireplaces and involves plenty of soot, it is a plausible explanation.

It seems unlikely that the TV show is going out of its way just to address this, but rather that it’s part of an expanded pre-Hogwarts sequence setting up the major characters. As mentioned, we know we’re going to see Draco Malfoy at home, presumably before heading to school, and it’s also been revealed we’ll be seeing Hermione at home receiving her Hogwarts letter. With that, then it’d make sense if we see a similar scene of Ron at The Burrow, presumably all coming within the same sequence ahead of the Platform 9 3/4 and Hogwarts Express scenes.

That makes sense for the TV show, because expansion is key here. It has to do things differently from the books and movies – otherwise, what’s the point? (beyond money, of course) – and these can show us a side to the characters we don’t get to see in that first novel or film, but isn’t drastically going against it either.

It’s a fairly organic addition, and should help make those early episodes more interesting for fans new and old alike. It also makes more sense for the structure of TV, allowing a shift in focus and the other main characters to be brought in earlier, rather than just sticking with Harry’s POV, which might be harder to pad out across an hour-long episode or two before getting to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Elsewhere, HBO also officially revealed the first proper look at Harry Potter, with Dominic McLaughlin’s character in his Quidditch robes, preparing for the match between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff (a game that was cut from the movie). That came with the promise of more, presumably a teaser trailer, so we’re about to learn even more about the TV show.

The Harry Potter TV show is expected to debut on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2027.

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