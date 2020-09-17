HBO's Watchmen Takes Home Four Emmy Awards

✖

Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmys for Scripted TV shows kicked off tonight and the evening was dominated by Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and HBO's Watchmen. The Disney+ series took home five awards while the Damon Lindelof continuation of the classic comic series nabbed four, specifically bringing home the Emmys for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-FI Costumes, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie. Watchmen nabbed the most nominations of any program this year with 26 total, so even more wins are in the show's future.

Tomorrow will see night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys for Scripted TV shows and Watchmen is up for three more awards including Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Original Music And Lyric.

Watchmen will be competing for some of the major awards on Primetime Emmy night include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (with three actors nominated including Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King). The series is also up for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special where it has three episodes nominated including Nicole Kassell, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice; Steph Green, Little Fear of Lightning; and Stephen Williams, This Extraordinary Being. Watchmen is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will still premiere on September 20th on ABC but the crowds won't be together at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA as the nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel will come together remotely. Other nominees for this year's Emmys include Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek.

Watchmen began its award victory lap earlier this week, taking home four awards from the 36th Annual Television Critics Association Awards including the auspicious Program of the Year award. The series was already given the Program of the Year award for 2019 by Screen Actors Guild Awards and was also nominated at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producer's Guild Awards, and won at the Writer's Guild Awards and Director's Guild Awards.

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms. A second season remains uncertain as Lindelof has already made it clear he has no plans to return, but HBO has not completely ruled it out just yet.