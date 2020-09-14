Watchmen Wins Four TCA Awards

✖

Though not in their typical gathering, The Television Critics Association announced the winners of the 36th Annual TCA Awards today (H/T Vulture) with HBO winning six of the 13 categories and specifically their hit series Watchmen taking four of their six wins. Among the awards given to the series were Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries, and the auspicious Program of the Year award. Watchmen star Regina King also won the Individual Achievement in Drama. For the Program of the Year award, Watchmen beat out the likes of AMC's Better Call Sul, FX's Mrs. America, Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, Netflix's Unbelievable, and fellow HBO series Succession.

Here's the full list of winners from the 36th Annual TCA Awards:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Regina King (Watchmen, HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Cheer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Program of the Year: Watchmen (HBO)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: Star Trek (CBS)

Watchmen cleaning up at the Television Critics Association Awards is just the first step in its journey for awards as the series was nominated for 26 Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this summer. The series leads all other shows at this year's ceremony with the most nominations. Among the nominations secured are three big Emmy Awards category noms including: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (for Jeremy Irons); Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (for Jean Smart); and Outstanding Limited Series.

"There are no words to describe what today has been like, but here are some words to describe what today has been like," series creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof wrote on Instagram when the Emmy nominations were announced. "I was shocked, then relieved, then grateful, then overwhelmed, then numb, then ashamed because I saw the tilt of the table and understood why everything upon it slid towards me. I felt the imbalance of altruism and atonement – and knew that I talk too much about the former and not enough about the latter. I felt more pride than I thought was possible, radiating out along as many spokes as letters in the alphabet… and knowing that there was no hub because we were all the wheel. And I was no showrunner because this show ran me."

He added, "To all the brilliant artists who made our beloved Watchmen, both recognized and unacknowledged, I am forever transformed by your patience, your care and your trust. I didn’t deserve those gifts, but I will never forget the grace with which you offered them. My gratitude is infinite and boundless. Thank you. ALL of you. A wise blue man once said that nothing ever ends… but some things have to. That’s the only way they can begin again. My part in this story is over. Whatever happens next? I leave it entirely in your hands."

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms. A second season remains uncertain as Lindelof has already made it clear he has no plans to return, but HBO has not completely ruled it out just yet.