Stephen Amell's Heels and More Series Cancelled at Starz

The original TV lineup on Starz is going to look a lot different going forward, as the premium cable network is cancelling several of its titles all at once. The most prominent series getting the boot from Starz this week is Heels, the wrestling drama that starred Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. The final episode of Heels' second season, which will now act as a series finale, aired less than two weeks ago.

According to Variety, Starz decided to cancel Heels, along with fellow originals Run the World and Blindspotting. The latter is a spinoff of the acclaimed 2018 film of the same name. In addition to cancelling those three shows, Starz is reportedly also pulling the plug on The Venery of Samantha Bird, a series that hasn't even aired yet.

The Venery of Samantha Bird starred Katherine Langford as the titular character and was in production when the strikes caused things to shut down. There were apparently just a couple of episodes left to shoot, but Starz won't be going through with the series.

There has been no word as to whether or not any of these shows will be shopped to other potential homes for future seasons.

Heels Season 2

Amell starred in Heels as Jack Spade, an aging wrestler and owner of a small, independent promotion, trying his best to keep the business afloat. The series was created by Loki showrunner Michael Waldron.

Ahead of the second season premiere, Amell spoke with ComicBook.com about his character's evolution in the sophomore installment.

"I remember reading the first script and going like, 'Okay, how is Jack going to deal with this?'" Amell said. "He's had this massive success, but then he gets out of the ring and he he has nothing to show for it. Sure, they've got some money and they can pay some of their bills, but he comes home to an empty house. It's in that moment that things start to change."

"It's just all laid out there in front of him: what you're doing isn't working. So he just stops and he goes, 'Okay, it's not working. We're going to try and figure it out,'" he added. "He has no idea how he's going to figure it out, but he's going to listen to people around him and ask for help and at the very least recognize that what his dad did broke him. He's got to himself back together."

