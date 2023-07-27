Heels Star Stephen Amell Discusses Jack Spade's Headspace Going Into Season 2 (Exclusive)

On paper, Jack Spade is on top of the world. Heels Season 1 concluded with Stephen Amell's leading character successfully selling out a full-size arena for the Duffy Wrestling League at the Georgia State Fair, but it cost him his family. Leading up to the big event, Jack put all of his energy into the DWL that his wife and son took a backseat, resulting in them leaving the house for an extended period of time. Beyond that, Jack reveals to brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) that he played a major role in the crowd turning on him. Ace didn't take this news well, as he began to legitimately fight Jack during their scripted match. Entering Heels Season 2, the DWL is the most over it has ever been, but Jack's real-life heat is off the charts.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Amell provided insight into Jack's headspace going into Heels Season 2.

"I remember reading the first script and going like, 'Okay, how is Jack going to deal with this?'" Amell said. "He's had this massive success, but then he gets out of the ring and he he has nothing to show for it. Sure, they've got some money and they can pay some of their bills, but he comes home to an empty house. It's in that moment that things start to change."

The "empty house" realization brings Jack down to Earth, as Amell notes that moment comes with an immediate wake-up call.

"It's just all laid out there in front of him: what you're doing isn't working. So he just stops and he goes, 'Okay, it's not working. We're going to try and figure it out,'" Amell continued. "He has no idea how he's going to figure it out, but he's going to listen to people around him and ask for help and at the very least recognize that what his dad did broke him. He's got to himself back together."

CM Punk and AJ Lee Share the Ring in Heels Season 2

Heels Season 2 welcomes former WWE star AJ Lee to the cast and features her doing her first in-ring work since leaving WWE in 2015. In a clip shared ahead of Season 2, Lee's Elle Dorado is seen sparring with CM Punk's Ricky Rabies.

Heels Season 2 premieres this Friday, July 27th on Starz.