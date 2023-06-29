Stephen Amell, CM Punk and AJ Lee Shine in New Heels Season 2 Trailer

Heels is returning for a second season. Stephen Amell's professional wrestling series last aired episodes in Summer 2021, chronicling the story of Jack Spade (Amell) as he attempts to resurrect the Duffy Wrestling League after his father's sudden passing. Tensions boil when younger brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) gains huge momentum in storylines but Jack has hesitancy in fully pulling the trigger on making his brother world champion. Fans last saw the Spade brothers battling it out at DWL's biggest show yet, working themselves into a shoot when Jack revealed to Ace late in the match that he played a big role in getting the crowd to boo him earlier in the season. Season 1 concluded with Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) as DWL World Champion, Ace disappearing, and Jack's professional life in the best place its ever been but his personal life in shambles.

Ahead of Heels Season 2's release next month, Stars has debuted the first trailer for the new installment. The fresh footage features Jack attempting to get his life back together while Ace sets the terms for his return to the DWL. Crystal celebrates with her new championship before Ricky Rabies (CM Punk) introduces her to a new member of the DWL's women's division, El Dorado (AJ Lee). Rival promoters tease invading the DWL, more worked shoot chaos ensues, and a mystery man is seen standing in the ring before the Heels title card hits.

You can watch the new trailer below...

Heels is a passion project for many involved, included Amell himself. Amell is a lifelong wrestling fan and has even wrestled a couple of matches both in WWE and Ring of Honor, facing off against the likes of Cody Rhodes and Christopher Daniels.

"Well, casting the lead of any show is hard, because they've just got to be an awesome, tremendous actor who can carry a show on their shoulders," show runner Michael Waldron said when it came to finding Heels' front man. "Playing Jack Spade, there's the added requirement of you have to have the physicality of a great wrestler. We had to have somebody who could believably pull off this stuff in the ring and outside of the ring, when framed against his wife and kids, and other people in the town, you'd believe this is a pro wrestler who lives here."

Heels Season 2 premieres on July 28th.