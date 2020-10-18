Helstrom and Daredevil Are Marvel's Best Reviewed Shows for Rotten Tomatoes Users

✖

Helstrom has arrived on Hulu and with it, has brought a Hellish view of the Marvel universe that hasn't been seen before in live-action — at least not since Wesley Snipe's Blade trilogy 20-some years ago. Earlier this month, the series debuted to a 50-percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes before quickly falling to the 39-percent "Rotten" Rating it currently has. Now that fans have had a chance to binge through the series, however, the review aggregator's "Audience Score" tells a whole different story.

With casual bingers now able to submit their reviews of the show's first season, Helstrom has debuted with one of Marvel Television's highest-ever Audience Scores. In fact, as the show sits with a 91-percent Fresh Audience Score as of this writing, it's currently tied with Daredevil with the best average Audience Score throughout all productions from Marvel Television. ABC's Agents of SHIELD comes in a close second at 90-percent while most other shows from Legion to Netflix's other DefendersVerse properties hover anywhere in the 70 to 80-percent range.

At the very least, the difference between Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer — a score provided by professional critics — and the Audience Score is the most divisive in the whole bunch. Right now there's a 52-point difference between the two metrics of Helstrom. The only other series that comes to close is Iron Fist, which tallied a 37-point rating on the Tomatometer and a 72-percent Fresh score with audiences for a difference of 35 points.

At one point, former Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb championed Helstrom as the beginning of a new horror-based subsection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe called "Adventure into Fear." Those plans were scrapped after Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios absorbed control of Marvel Television.

"Something that really interested us and interested them, and we always knew that we were going to do something with Ghost Rider, we were just waiting for the right place to put it," Loeb said at the time. "Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear."

The first season of Helstrom is now streaming on Hulu while all three seasons of Daredevil can be seen on Netflix.

