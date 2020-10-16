✖

Marvel’s Helstrom is now streaming on Hulu and fans are anxious to see what Marvel Television has cooked up for the Halloween season. Most of the MCU fandom hasn’t known what to make of the first truly scary production from the company. Everything about Helstrom seems to distance itself from everything else that has come before. But, that’s not exactly a bad thing as there is room for more stories to be explored within the walls of the Marvel media empire. In fact, a lot of fans are hoping that a strong start for Helstrom will bode well for the other Marvel Television properties as they relate to getting those characters back up and running. Lord knows with all this talk of Spider-Verses and crossovers, there is in fact room for all of this stuff under the same roof.

Comicbook.com’s review of the series makes sure to highlight how different Helstrom is from anything that proceeded it on Marvel Television or the MCU proper.

“What was once supposed to launch its own subsection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Helstrom will hit Hulu in a matter of days as a series that's entirely on its lonesome, one which features a pair of Marvel's most macabre characters. It's the last live-action offering from Jeph Loeb and Marvel Television, and as such, is quick to fall into the same pitfalls other television offerings have — tiresome exposition, reduced budgets, and the like. Even then, Helstrom's undoubtedly the most unique thing Marvel Television has put forth to date, a beginning to something fans of horror would fall in love if it wasn't for Marvel Studios smothering it like an unwanted fire.”

“From the first frame of the series, the tone for the narrative is set. Rain pours down upon an asylum in the Pacific Northwest as a thunderstorm rages on, the cinematography and production design very reminiscent of something ripped straight from The Exorcist. It's here we see one Dr. Louise Hastings, played by the delightful June Carryl. Here, she runs the asylum where Victoria Helstrom (Elizabeth Marvel) is being held and serves as a surrogate mother to the Helstrom siblings.”

Helstrom is set for a 10-episode first season on Hulu. Austen is joined by Sydney Lemmon as his Helstrom sister Ana, while Elizabeth Marvel plays their mother, Victoria. In addition, the trailer shows Robert Wisdom as the mysterious Caretaker; Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti; June Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings; and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. The series was created for TV and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Marvel’s Helstrom is now streaming on Hulu.

