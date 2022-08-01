Here's When Riverdale Season 6 is Coming to Netflix

To say that Season 6 of Riverdale was a wild one would be a massive understatement. The most recent season of the popular The CW series saw a little bit of everything including alternate realities, time travel, witchcraft, super-powers, and a stunning twist in the season finale that sets things up for a truly unexpected final season. But now that Season 6 of Riverdale is in the books, the wait for the seventh and final season begins — and with Season 7 not expected until 2023, that's a bit of a wait. Fortunately, fans don't have to wait too long to be able to rewatch Season 6 and get their fix of the Town with Pep.

Season 6 will arrive on Netflix on Sunday, August 7th. That's just one week after tonight's season finale and in keeping with previous seasonal releases. And with the upcoming Season 7 being Riverdale's last, fans will certainly be wanting to take everything in, especially with this season ending with a "big swing".

"It came out of conversations with the studio and The CW and [network president] Mark Pedowitz," Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. "When we were renewed for Season 7, though we weren't told at the time it'd be our final season, I think we were all feeling that it might be. When Mark and I talked about it… it was bittersweet. That said, we are so proud of the run we've had, and the call did come as we were working on the last episode of Season 6. We were debating on what the final beats of that episode would be and torn between a very big swing and a quieter ending. And it definitely emboldened us to go for the big swing for Season 7. It's really exciting."

While Season 7 of Riverdale will be a "big swing", Pedowitz has previously said that the series will have an "appropriate sendoff" because they wanted to the right thing for the series and its fans.

"We had a long conversation with Roberto yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," Pedowitz said. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself, I do want to do what's right for the show."

Season 6 of Riverdale arrives on Netflix on Sunday, August 7th.