House of the Dragon Mentions Another Key Dragon We Still Haven’t Seen

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk… The Targaryen civil war in House of the Dragon has finally become more about the dragons than the Targaryens themselves. Rhaenyra has made it her top priority to find more dragonriders to challenge Aemond and Vhagar, and she did just that in Sunday night’s new episode. The Queen has three more dragonriders at her side, finally stacking the odds against the Greens, but there was one exchange near the end of the episode that let everyone know that Aemond and Aegon will have some reinforcements as well.

Aemond, Helaena, and Aegon have a fourth sibling, Daeron, who was sent away from King’s Landing to grow up in Oldtown, the home of House Hightower. He was mentioned for the first time on House of the Dragon, when Alicent learned that her son that is furthest from the Iron Throne may have had the best temperament for it. Now, in this new episode, we learned that not only is Daeron doing well, but that he also has a dragon.

During a council meeting in the episode’s final minutes, Aemond is informed that his younger brother’s dragon, Tessarion, has finally started taking flight. That would mean he’s not all that far away from being battle-ready, which would theoretically mean one more dragon fighting on the side of Aegon and the Greens.

Just how long Tessarion and Daeron will need in order to get ready, though, remains to be seen. With Aegon still out of commission, they’ll need all the help they can get.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.