House of the Dragon Reveals Which Dragons Chose New Riders





WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk… The sixth episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 started to introduce the first new dragonrider to the series, fully launching the story of the Dragonseeds. In Sunday’s new episode, Rhaenyra continued the search for more riders with potential Valerian blood in their veins, opening things up to even the low born folks in King’s Landing. By the end of the episode, Rhaenyra’s forces grew by three dragons, as three new riders were chosen.

The first of the new riders was made obvious at the end of the last episode, but it wasn’t made official until the start of this one. Rhaenyra confronted Addam of Hull, who was approached by the dragon Seasmoke to be his new rider. Addam (who Rhaenyra doesn’t know is actually the son of her Hand, Corlys) quickly bent the knee to the Queen and pledged to fight for her.

Two more riders were found after Mysaria sent whispers to King’s Landing, seeking anyone with silver hair who felt they had a shot at bonding with a dragon. Those two characters have been built up steadily throughout the second season of House of the Dragon.

The first was Hugh, the blacksmith from King’s Landing who began the season doing work for Aegon. His daughter was sick and ultimately died, and he told his wife that he felt he was supposed to go work with these dragons. He informed her for the first time that his mother worked in a brothel in King’s Landing and was apparently the sister of King Jaehaerys, who sat on the Iron Throne before Viserys.

Vermithor has remained largely in the shadows since House of the Dragon began.

With that lineage in mind, it should come as no surprise that Vermithor chose to work with Hugh, after killing so many other hopeful dragonriders. Vermithor, known as the Bronze Fury, is the largest dragon in Westeros, save for Vhagar. He was previously ridden by Jaehaerys, who now appears to be Hugh’s uncle. There’s a direct connection through their bloodline, similar to how Addam has bonded with the dragon previously ridden by his half-brother, Laenor.

The other dragon in the dragon pit, Silverwing, also found a rider. When Ulf was running from Vermithor and trying to hide, he ventured into another cave that was occupied by Silverwing. Instead of attacking him, she lowered her head and made a bond with the man, making him the third dragonseed of the episode.

Formidable dragons Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing all now have riders, allowing them to be used in battle against Aemond and Vhagar, potentially putting the odds back into Rhaenyra’s favor.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.