Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Praises "Brilliant" Prequel House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones cast has plenty of love for what HBO is doing with the show's first real spinoff. House of the Dragon broke records with its first season and earned loads of critical acclaim. The Game of Thrones hype officially seems to be back in full swing, and it extends to the stars of the award-winning series. Kit Harington, who spent eight years in black as Jon Snow, is among the fans of House of the Dragon.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his new film Blood for Dust, Harington was asked about House of the Dragon. He's a few episodes behind, but he did call the show "brilliant," saying that he has enjoyed how the creative team chose to continue the franchise's story.

"You know, I've fallen off a bit – not because I'm not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I'm gonna catch up," Harington said. "I'm sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I'm gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it's great. They've done a brilliant job with it. I'm really impressed with that show and how they've continued it."

This isn't the first time Harington has publicly praised House of the Dragon. Back in September, the actor told ET Canada that he had enjoyed what the series had been doing to that point.

"I'm really enjoying it," Harington said. "My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job."

"It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing," he continued. "I think that they've really done that."

Is Kit Harington Returning to Game of Thrones for a spinoff?

House of the Dragon takes place more than one hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the Targaryens that we eventually learned are the ancestors of Jon Snow. Harington's character won't be present in this series, but he will be reprising the Jon Snow role at some point in the future.

HBO is currently developing a Game of Thrones spinoff series about Jon Snow, which follows his adventures after the conclusion of the original series. There have been no announcements about a creative team for that series, but Harington is said to be reprising his role. At the end of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow left Westeros entirely, heading north of the Wall to live with and lead the Wildlings.