Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Sequel Series in Development at HBO

There is yet another Game of Thrones spinoff in the works at HBO, but this latest title isn't taking things into the past of Westeros. Word is out that HBO is developing another series that will act as a sequel of sorts to the groundbreaking fantasy series, focusing on none other than fan-favorite character Jon Snow. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Monday night that the series is in development with original Game of Thrones star Kit Harington set to reprise his role.

In the time since Game of Thrones' much-maligned final season, HBO has been trying its hand at many different spinoffs. Some are still in the works and others have been passed on, including one that shot a pilot only to not get picked up. The only spinoff that has actually made it to series is House of the Dragon, which is set to premiere in August.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the heir to the Iron Throne. After killing Daenarys to keep her from power, Jon chose a life of exile, heading North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings.

There has been no word yet on who will be involved on the creative team of this new series, nor which other characters may return. Tormund Giantsbane, the close Wilding ally of Jon and one of the most beloved characters amongst fans, was with Snow at the conclusion of the series. It would make sense for him to return in some capacity. Other surviving characters include Sansa and Arya Stark, Jon's adopted sisters, the former of which was dubbed ruler of the North.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

