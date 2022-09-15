Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Shares His Thoughts on House of the Dragon

Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has been a massive success for HBO. The Game of Thrones prequel series has delivered huge viewership numbers and has quickly won over fans of the franchise. It looks as though the series has won over those who worked on the flagship program as well. Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, is loving what House of the Dragon is bringing to the table.

Harington recently talked with ET Canada and was asked for his thoughts on what House of the Dragon has been doing so far. He thinks the show had a tough challenge trying to occupy the same world as Game of Thrones while standing on its own, but admits that the creative team has done a "fantastic job" so far.

"I'm really enjoying it," Harington said. "My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job."

"It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing," he continued. "I think that they've really done that."

Is Kit Harington Returning to Game of Thrones for a spinoff?

House of the Dragon takes place more than one hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the Targaryens that we eventually learned are the ancestors of Jon Snow. Harington's character won't be present in this series, but he will be reprising the Jon Snow role at some point in the future.

HBO is currently developing a Game of Thrones spinoff series about Jon Snow, which follows his adventures after the conclusion of the original series. There have been no announcements about a creative team for that series, but Harington is said to be reprising his role. At the end of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow left Westeros entirely, heading north of the Wall to live with and lead the Wildlings.

