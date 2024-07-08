House of the Dragon Confirms Why One New Character Is Very Important

Throughout the first couple of episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2, fans have spent time getting to know new characters Alyn and Addam of Hull. Addam’s future has been teased already, after he was shown watching the dragon Seasmoke flying off Driftmark. Alyn’s important future, however, as been kept under wraps. That changed in Sunday’s new episode, as one key conversation all but confirmed the true identity of Alyn of Hull, and what could be in store for him as House of the Dragon continues. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk…

Alyn of Hull has become known as the man who saved Corlys Velaryon’s life at sea, but he’s actually much closer to Corlys than he realizes. A conversation between Rhaenys and Corlys in Sunday’s episode of House of the Dragon revealed (without explicitly saying it) that Alyn is Corlys’ son by another woman. Rhaenys actually hints that Corlys has been keeping Alyn out of a higher position in his naval force because he knows the man’s true identity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why is this so important? If you recall, both of Corlys’ children are believed to be dead (though we know Laenor is still alive somewhere). By the end of this episode, Corlys will also be a widower. Alyn and Addam will be his only remaining family, and Corlys has talked openly this season about setting up Driftmark with a new heir.

In Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, Alyn ends up becoming that heir to Driftmark. After being made legitimate Velaryons, Alyn is named Corlys’ successor, while Addam becomes a dragonrider.

Despite not being around in the first season, Alyn and Addam of Hull have the potential to become two of the biggest contributors to Rhaenyra’s side of the war.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.