House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The first big look at House of the Dragon Season 2 is here. On Saturday, HBO released a teaser trailer for the second season of the hit Game of Thrones spinoff, teasing a devastating war coming between Princess Rhaenrya Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). As is said in the trailer, which you can check out in the video below, "There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin."

The release of the teaser trailer comes just a day after the first Season 2 posters for House of the Dragon were released, featuring Rhaenyra and Alicent and, in November, HBO announced that the popular series will return to in the early part of Summer 2024. The series is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focusing on House Targaryen.

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode," director Clare Kilner said when asked about what fans can expect in the second installment. "We have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. (Showrunner) Ryan Condal's decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said when House of the Dragon's renewal was announced. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2."

Plans for House of the Dragon Season 3

HBO is already reportedly mulling over plans for a third season of House of the Dragon. The trades reported that series executive producer and showrunner Ryan Condal and series creator George R.R. Martin aren't fully committed to how long the show should be in the end. They note that the pair "continue to go back-and-forth on the number of seasons," considering three or four seasons in total.

A major piece of the House of the Dragon puzzle that was also revealed in reports concerns Season 2 of the series. Season 2 was reportedly trimmed from 10 episodes to 8 episodes, in what was called a "story-driven" decision.

"There are only so many minutes in an episode (more on HBO than on the network shows I once wrote for), and only so many episodes in a season. Fewer and fewer as time goes by, it seems," Martin wrote in a blog post last October. "If House of the Dragon had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to "time jump" over... though that would have risked having some viewers complain that the show was too 'slow,' that 'nothing happened.' As it is, I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tale...I hope that will continue to be true."

