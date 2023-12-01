Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Character Posters Released

Westeros is making a comeback. The world of Game of Thrones was revived in Summer 2022 in the form of House of the Dragon, a spin-off series set centuries before the events of the original series. House of the Dragon brought viewers inside House Targaryen at the height of the family's powers, showcasing when the white-haired pedigree sat atop the iron throne with little indication that their control would ever be usurped. The HBO original's first season was met with rave reviews, with critics praising the show's character development and visual effects. While it went on sabbatical this past summer, House of the Dragon is gearing up for its sophomore installment in 2024.

First House of the Dragon Season 2 Posters Revealed

(Photo: HBO)

Fire to fire. Blood for blood.

The first posters for House of the Dragon have been revealed. The fresh images are character spotlights, with Emma D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen seen shedding a tear as she looks towards embers and Olivia Cooke's Lady Alicent Hightower watching on concerned as similar debris float around her.

You can see the new posters below...

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode," director Clare Kilner said when asked about what fans can expect in the second installment. "We have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. (Showrunner) Ryan Condal's decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they're jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Draon team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said when House of the Dragon's renewal was announced. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2."

House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO in Summer 2024.