House of the Dragon Season 2 Update Revealed by George R. R. Martin

HBO easily found success with their first Game of Thrones spin-off last summer, and they quickly renewed House of the Dragon for a second season. House of the Dragon premiered to the biggest numbers on HBO in the past ten years, and they are developing several more spinoffs in the Game of Thrones universe. With the Writers Guild of America going on strike a few weeks ago, it was believed that that would stop production on House of the Dragon Season 2, but all of the scripts were already finished, allowing them to continue filming. Then the SAG-AFTRA strike began, and it was expected that they would halt filming, but as it turns out, they are allowed to continue filming as U.K. actors operate under a different union called Equity. Franchise creator George R.R. Martin previously spoke out on House of the Dragon avoiding the WGA strike, and now he's speaking out on the series avoiding the SAG-AFTRA strike. Martin took to his blog to confirm that the series is still filming and is actually halfway done filming the second season.

"One of the few shows till shooting is HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, as you may have read. That's true. I am told the second season is half done," Martin revealed in a new blog post. "ALL of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge. HOT D is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued. The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued. As for me personally, my overall deal with HBO was suspended on June 1. I still have plenty to do, of course. In that, I am one of the lucky ones."

What happens in House of the Dragon?

The Game of Thrones spinoff is described as follows, "House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans all star in the first season of the series.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on House of the Dragon and the Game of Thrones universe as we learn it.

What do you think about George R.R. Martian's comments? Are you excited for House of the Dragon Season 2? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!