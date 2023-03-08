House of the Dragon Showrunner Spoils Major Reveal for Season 2

Fans of House of the Dragon got a major tease for the second season, straight from the mouth of showrunner Ryan Condal. Season 2 of the hit Game of Thrones spinoff on HBO will see Condal as its lone showrunner after former co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik stepped down. While we anxiously await word on when the second season of House of the Dragon returns to HBO, little tidbits of crucial information are being revealed by the people behind the scenes. Ryan Condal and Game of Thrones creator and author George R. R. Martin were in attendance at an FYC event for HBO, where Condal spoiled how many new dragons will debut in the sophomore season.

"Production begins pretty shortly," Condal revealed. "In Season 2, you're going to meet five new dragons." This got a loud applause from the crowd, as the infamous dragons play a vital role in the Targaryen civil war. Martin also added how the novel Fire & Blood is only serving as an outline for House of the Dragon. "It was an imaginary history book," Martin said. "In Fire & Blood, it stated that Queen Emma Arryn dies in childbirth and the son dies [within the hour]. There is nothing about it being the most horrendous childbirth scene ever seen on TV. That's all the work of [Condal] and his writers."

House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Easier Than Season 1

House of the Dragon has become a bonafide phenomenon, with the HBO-exclusive series dominating the Internet across its ten-episode first season. The Game of Thrones prequel was chock-full of some shocking moments, which make fans definitely excited to see what stories can be told in the future. Luckily, the show was very quickly renewed for a second season, and although it does not have a confirmed release date, it sounds like the creative team has a unique creative outlook on it all.

"There's a million little things you learn in the process of making any first season," House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We made 10 episodes. They were extraordinarily difficult. I intend to put all those lessons into use on season 2. They were less sort of universal concepts about making television and more about making this particular show – even for [crew members] who worked the original Game of Thrones. They're more [producer oriented] than creative; ways to do things more efficiently."

"The wonder of going into season two – for any show, but for this one in particular – is we have such an embarrassment of riches in terms of the great cast that we put together," Condal continued. "The writing is so much easier because you're now writing for a this great cast [who we have now seen] embody these roles. They're three-dimensional characters and it makes their story so much easier to tell because they're already embodied and there's a joy in the writing because of that."

