House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains Why Season 2 Will Be Easier

"There's a million little things you learn in the process of making any first season," House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "We made 10 episodes. They were extraordinarily difficult. I intend to put all those lessons into use on season 2. They were less sort of universal concepts about making television and more about making this particular show – even for [crew members] who worked the original Game of Thrones. They're more [producer oriented] than creative; ways to do things more efficiently."

"The wonder of going into season two – for any show, but for this one in particular – is we have such an embarrassment of riches in terms of the great cast that we put together," Condal continued. "The writing is so much easier because you're now writing for a this great cast [who we have now seen] embody these roles. They're three-dimensional characters and it makes their story so much easier to tell because they're already embodied and there's a joy in the writing because of that."

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement at the time. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

