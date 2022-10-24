House of the Dragon Showrunner Teases a Much Bigger Season 2

The second season of House of the Dragon is going to seriously expand the world of the series. HBO's Game of Thrones prequel has been much more contained than the original series to this point, largely existing in King's Landing and a couple of other locations. In Season 2, which is already in the works, that will change in a pretty drastic way. War has come to Westeros in the from of the Dance of the Dragons, and it will take the characters to new places throughout Westeros.

Speaking to Variety about Sunday's Season 1 finale, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal opened up about the upcoming sophomore season. As the war begins, the story will need to expand, as we saw with the finale's field trip to Storm's End.

"The show definitely has to expand its scope in the second season," Condal explained. "Just as the original Game of Thrones grew in scope and expanse as it went, so, too, will ours. We've lived a good bit in three different worlds through this show: King's Landing, Dragonstone and Driftmark. I think those will continue to be the home bases for the show. But a war is coming that requires allegiances from different kingdoms and armies all over the map of Westeros. I don't think we're going to get quite as vast as the original Game of Thrones did in its final analysis. But there are definitely many more new worlds to come, and new worlds that you haven't necessarily seen in the original show, either. Rest assured, plenty of scope to come."

Is House of the Dragon Going to Winterfell?

There are quite a few locations that we know will likely play a role in House of the Dragon's second season. Storm's End, for instance, will continue to be an important place for the story. The finale also made mention of Cregan Stark, who is currently residing up in Winterfell. He will show up at some point, but Condal isn't ready to confirm whether or not he appears in Season 2.

"We will cast Cregan Stark at some point, but no comment otherwise," Condal said. When asked if we should expect to see Cregan in Season 2, Condal replied, "I can't answer that."

