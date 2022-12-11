House of the Dragon Star Addresses That Foot Fetish Scene

There were many intense moments throughout the first season of House of the Dragon including one unexpected scene that had fans freaking out. In the penultimate episode of the show's first season, Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) was revealed to be even creepier than we'd thought. Turns out, Larys had been gathering information and doing the dirty work of Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), but he traded information with her in exchange for a look at her feet. While foot fetishes aren't exactly uncommon, Larys' methods are pretty icky. This weekend, Needham appeared at the Games of Thrones convention in Los Angeles and addressed his character's fetish (via Entertainment Weekly).

"I don't think it's a foot fetish like we understand in 2022. I think it's weirder than that," Needham explained. "It's not just about a man with a clubfoot being attracted to feet. It's that he can make her do it," he added. "This is a very disturbed person with a lot of trauma... It's about making her feel as much shame as she does for that part of her body as he does for his."

Needham continued, "He can cut out tongues and he can cut out eyes. I think he likes that ... I think he likes making people incomplete. He can't do that with her. He can, though, associate that part of her body with a trauma so that long after he's gone, she's got this sick feeling about it that's connected to that. That's the thing about assault like that: it makes the victim's body the scene of the crime, and I think that's what he likes to do. So I don't see it like he loves feet. It's the fact that she's not into it and he can make her do it."

Will HBO Make More Game of Thrones Spinoffs?

HBO has had many Game of Thrones projects in development over the years, but House of the Dragon is only the second to make it to production and the first to make it to air. There was a prequel series starring Naomi Watts that filmed a pilot but ended up being scrapped by HBO. Yesterday, HBO released a new recap video about Jon Snow, the character played by Kit Harington throughout Game of Thrones' entire run. Harington is attending the con, so many fans suspect that he will officially announce the Jon Snow spinoff series that was revealed to be in development earlier this year. However, it sounds like we won't be getting anything before House of the Dragon's second season.

"I think probably the next thing would be [House of the Dragon] season two," Casey Bloys recently shared. "I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there's not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we're happy with, we'll move forward."

The first season of House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.