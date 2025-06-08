House of the Dragon Stars Break Silence on Alicent-Rhaenyra Romance (& Fans Won’t Be Happy)

Passion is a major part of the Game of Thrones franchise. There are twisted forms of love, such as what Littlefinger feels for Sansa Stark, and there are wholesome relationships like the one between Jon Snow and Ygritte. The latter two characters form a bond despite being from different worlds, and while they try to stay on track by ignoring all the outside noise, their missions catch up to them, ruining everything. The outcome of Jon and Ygritte’s relationship isn’t all that different from what’s going on between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon.

The two woman can’t seem to give up their duties, and while they have yet to embrace each other romantically, there’s a large section of the fanbase that wants it to happen. Alicent and Rhaenyra shippers believe they’ve been picking up on little breadcrumbs in the series since the beginning, which will eventually lead them to a loaf of bread made of love. Unfortunately, the stars of House of the Dragon don’t see things the same way.

While appearing on Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channel in a video all about debunking theories, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, reveal whether they believe their characters will ever admit to having feelings for each other. Cooke begins by reading the theory from a fan, which cites Alicent asking Rhaenyra to run away with her in Season 2 as evidence that they may want to be together. However, the two performers really can’t keep it together, laughing as they try to break down the idea.

Cooke wraps the discussion up by saying, “It’s a weird question,” which is a fair response. After all, the end of House of the Dragon Season 2 sees the women find common ground, but at the potential cost of many lives.

Rhaenyra & Alicent Are More Likely to Grow Apart Than Closer Together in House of the Dragon Season 3

The Blacks and the Greens take things pretty far in the second season of the HBO series. Both sides commit horrible acts as they try to shore up their claims to the Iron Throne. However, Alicent has had enough of the killing and plotting in Episode 8. She knows that her son, Aemond, who is acting as Protector of the Realm, is ready to do whatever it takes to put himself on the throne, so she pays Rhaenyra a visit. After her former friend declines her offer to run away, Alicent takes a different approach, suggesting that the Blacks can take King’s Landing peacefully if they let her and her daughter, Helena, go free.

The offer is a good one, but Rhaenyra needs one more thing: Aegon, her only real challenger to the throne. Alicent has trouble agreeing to the idea of being part of her firstborn child’s death. Unfortunately, she’s not really in a place to negotiate, which means she has to return to King’s Landing to prepare for the invasion. The only problem is that things never go smoothly in the Game of Thrones franchise, and either Rhaenyra or Alicent will probably have to go back on their word.

Despite it being clear that the old friends no longer want to hurt one another, they may have no choice when things go off the rails. Maybe there was a time when Rhaenyra and Alicent were in love, but that ship sailed a long time ago, and even if it tried to come back, it would be engulfed in flames.

