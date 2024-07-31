House of the Dragon: HBO Responds to Leak of Season 2 Finale

HBO has released a statement in response to the Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon leaking online. The second season of the Game of Thrones spinoff concludes Sunday night, but that hasn’t stopped the online detectives from scouring the darkest corners of the interwebs to spoil not only themselves, but others as well. On Tuesday, several days before the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale is set to air on HBO, several clips from the episode were uploaded to TikTok. The TikTok account appeared to be newly created just for the intended purpose of sharing the House of the Dragon footage on social media. ComicBook reached out to HBO for a statement, which you can read below”

“We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since HBO’s statement was released, the TikTok account and other accounts attempting to pass along the House of the Dragon footage have been taken down.

House of the Dragon renewed for Season 3

House of the Dragon was renewed for a third season back in July, even before Season 2 premiered.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

What is House of the Dragon about?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. The Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon premieres Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.