Game of Thrones Star Explains Why He Hasn't Watched House of the Dragon Yet

When the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, was announced, many fans wondered how the creatives involved in the original series would react to the project, with Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage confirming that he hasn't yet watched the series, though says he will eventually. He confirms that it's not at all related to any negative feelings towards the concept or the franchise, but that he was so immersed in the world of Westeros for so long that he needed a "dragon break." With a sequel series set to focus on Jon Snow, it's unclear if there is any plan for that project to incorporate Tyrion.

"I haven't seen it yet," Dinklage confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "I just did that show for a really long time ... And I watched some other stuff. [But] I intend to, definitely. I heard it's really good."

He added, "I just watched a lot of Rick and Morty. I really loved Ozark and stuff like that."

Dinklage isn't the only one who knows that House of the Dragon would feel a bit too familiar, as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shared a similar reaction as to why he's waiting to check out the prequel.

"I have not," Coster-Waldau confirmed to Entertainment Weekly when asked about whether he watched the show. "One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar ... I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'"

He added, "I'll wait. I'll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it and then there's the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show, and I'm really happy for them."

Daenerys Targaryen actor Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, implied that she might never be in a place where she intentionally watches the prequel.

"It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards… I just can't do it," Clarke confessed to Variety. "It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

