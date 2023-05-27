Game of Thrones: HBO Planning at Least Three Seasons for New Spinoff

When Game of Thrones came to an end back in 2019, fans knew that HBO was planning a lineup of spin-off series. While one idea never saw the light of day, House of the Dragon debuted last year and was a huge success. Fans are still waiting to find out if Kit Harington's Jon Snow series is still happening, but there's one new spin-off that's expected to get moving once the Writers' Strike is over. While the second season of House of the Dragon is expected to continue production despite the strike, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has been put on hold. However, HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi recently spoke with Deadline about the future of HBO, and shared some information about the series.

"The plan is more of a creative one in that much of the reasoning behind it is that it has a smaller canvas, that there's an intimacy to the visual canvas that allows us to generate the show faster than say House of the Dragon might turn around because there's so much VFX," Orsi explained. "You may know based on the novellas that dragons don't exist so by virtue of that it will be a faster piece to turn around given that we don't have all these visual effect assets needing to deliver."

She added of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight's length, "ideally year-to-year and arcing out a three-season series, which maps out the three novellas that George wrote," Orsi said. "Of course, we'd like more beyond that, and George is continuing to think about the remaining novellas that he still wants to write but at this point, we have our eye on three seasons that would map out each book, each novella."

What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight's About?

This new prequel will explore the three novellas in the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, which take place roughly a century before Game of Thrones. These novellas include 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword," and 2010's "The Mystery Knight." These stories were then collected into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with the stories following the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, who are referred to as Dunk and Egg.

Stay tuned for updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, House of the Dragon, and other Game of Thrones projects.