Game of Thrones Star Reveals Why They Haven't Watched House of the Dragon... Yet

Game of Thrones fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of House of the Dragon, and many folks are curious to know if the stars from the original series have watched the prequel show. Last year, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaimie Lannister) was asked by PEOPLE if he was planning on watching House of the Dragon, and he said, "I know it's probably going to be weird ... Well, I've seen the trailer. It seems very familiar." He added, "I have a feeling it's going to be quite surreal to watch it." This week, Coster-Waldau spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his new show The Last Thing He Told Me, and revealed he still hasn't watched any of House of the Dragon.

"I have not," Coster-Waldau replied when asked if he's seen the prequel series. "One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar ... I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'" The actor added, "I'll wait. I'll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it and then there's the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show, and I'm really happy for them."

Coster-Waldau isn't the only Game of Thrones alum who has been asked about House of the Dragon. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) admitted he was a few episodes behind, but he did call the show "brilliant."

"You know, I've fallen off a bit – not because I'm not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I'm gonna catch up," Harington said. "I'm sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I'm gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it's great. They've done a brilliant job with it. I'm really impressed with that show and how they've continued it."

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) previously told Variety that she was thrilled for the people making House of the Dragon, but she wasn't planning on watching it. "I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it," she explained.

