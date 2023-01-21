Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Reveals Why She Isn't Watching House of the Dragon

HBO released the first spinoff to their biggest franchise, Game of Thrones, last summer and it definitely was a hit. House of the Dragon immediately picked up a following as well as knocked some records held by the previous series and had some of the biggest numbers the network has seen in ten years. House of the Dragon was even outdoing similar series like Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Disney's Andor. The series wrapped up a terrific first season with a masterfully crafted finale, with both critics and fans feeling like the season was far better than the last two seasons of Game of Thrones. While it seems that everyone around the world has seen the series, one Game of Thrones star has revealed that they have yet to watch it. During a recent interview with Variety, Daenerys Targaryen actor Emilia Clarke revealed why she hasn't watched the prequel series.

"No! Can you [forgive me]?" Clarke revealed. "It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening. I'm over the moon about all the awards… I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?' That's how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thronesspin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

House of the Dragon season one is exclusively streaming on HBO Max.

