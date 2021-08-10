How I Met Your Father Series Reveals Full Cast

✖

The long-awaited How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, has finally revealed its core cast. When Hulu officially greenlit the new series earlier this year, it was announced that Hilary Duff would star as Sophie, a woman telling her son the story of how she met his father. This week, Hulu revealed the rest of the cast that will join the 30-something Sophie on her journey.

Veronica Mars and GLOW alum Chris Lowell plays Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver. Francia Raisa plays Sophie's roommate, Valentina, who serves as the group's adventurous spirit.Tom Ainsley playes Charlie, a model and son of British aristocrats who followed Valentina back to New York City after falling in love with her during London Fashion Week. Tien Tran plays Jesse's adopted sister, Ellen, who just moved to New York after separating from her wife. Suraj Sharma rounds out the cast as Sid, Jesse's roommate and best friend.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," said Duff. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

The new series is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will be executive producing the spinoff.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said in a statement. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

