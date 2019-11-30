Here’s How You Can Get Free HBO This Weekend

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and Comcast is giving thanks to customers by offering a big perk for the next few days. If you’re a customer of Comcast and an active subscriber of the telecom giant’s Xfinity service, you’ll have on-demand access to the premium network’s biggest hits like Watchmen, His Dark Materials, and Silicon Valley. The deal is now active now through December 2nd, so act fast if you have some binging to do!

Customers for both Xfinity cable and internet services have the opportunity to take advantage of the deal, which is available through the company’s Xfinity Stream app, allowing you to watch online or while mobile on your phone or tablet. All you have to do is download the app and log-in with your Xfinity credentials.

In a world of warring streaming platforms, it’s a subtle nod from the telecom company, who’s looking to launch a new OTT service through its NBCUniversal subsidiary in the comings months. HBO — a company owned by WarnerMedia — will also be a massive part of HBO Max, a separate service that launches next May. When HBO Max was first announced, WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt championed it as the next big thing in the company’s product offerings.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” Greenblatt said in a statement.

He added, “Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries — Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) — and two of the most experienced digital experts — Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell — I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it.”

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images