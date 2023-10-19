Fear the Walking Dead: Best of Madison Season 1, Episode 2 "So Close, Yet So Far"

While Madison struggles to keep Nick from crippling withdrawal, Travis ventures out to find his son before the city of Los Angeles falls. Season 2, Episode 7: "Shiva"

Our family faces their greatest test yet. Nick, Madison, Travis, and others go to great lengths to keep each other close. Season 3, Episode 1: "Eye of the Beholder"

The Clark family find themselves in a dire predicament. They must work together to discover a path to safety. Season 3, Episode 15: "Things Bad Begun"

Strand's motives are made clear when Nick discovers a new threat descending on the dam; Madison faces a horrifying revelation. Season 4, Episode 8: "No One's Gone"

Madison fights to preserve the life she worked so hard to build; Morgan tries to do the right thing. Season 7, Episode 16: "Gone"

Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for. prevnext

Fear the Walking Dead: Best of Alicia Season 1, Episode 1: "Pilot"

A highly dysfunctional blended family is forced together when they realize a reported virus is actually the onset of the undead apocalypse. Season 2, Episode 10: "Do Not Disturb"

Travis struggles to connect with Chris while searching for shelter. Meanwhile, Alicia meets a lonely woman with a bloody past. Season 3, Episode 13: "This Land Is Your Land"

Alicia is thrust into a position of leadership where she's forced to make life-changing decisions. Season 4, Episode 4: "Buried"

Al's questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group's past; John Dorie receives unexpected news. Season 4, Episode 10: "Close Your Eyes"

Alicia's forced to reckon with an agonizing past while seeking refuge from a storm. Season 5, Episode 1: "Here to Help"

Lead by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help. But everything is not as it seems in this forbidding new land. Season 7, Episode 8: "PADRE"

Alicia enlists Morgan's help to search for a new home for her people, but Morgan soon learns the search is more complicated than he imagined. prevnext

Fear the Walking Dead: Best of Strand Season 1, Episode 5: "Cobalt"

The National Guard's plan for the neighborhood is revealed; Travis and Madison make a difficult decision. Season 2, Episode 4: "Blood in the Streets"

A family in distress boards the Abigail. Strand branches off and his past begins to emerge. Nick searches for an associate of Strand's. Season 2, Episode 6: "Sicut Cervus"

Conflict erupts in a final push towards Strand's destination. Chris makes a decision that shakes the family. Nick meets a new maternal figure. Season 2, Episode 9: "Los Muertos"

After the fall of the compound, Madison, Strand, and others forge a tenuous path forward. Meanwhile, Nick is recruited for a perilous assignment. Season 4, Episode 13: "Blackjack"

Strand and Dorie are marooned; Luciana aids a man in need; the group's efforts to help a stranger put everyone in danger. Season 6, Episode 2: "Welcome to the Club"

Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom. Season 7, Episode 1: "The Beacon"

While most of the landscape is destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. Strand's search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past. prevnext