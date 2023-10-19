Fear the Walking Dead: Strand Decides Madison's Fate in Exclusive Clip

No one's gone until they're gone — but Victor Strand is gone. AMC already released the first clip from the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, in which the man formerly known as Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) learned that his old friend Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) did not, in fact, die back at the stadium in season 4. "I thought I'd lost you," Madison said during the tearful reunion, only to learn that that is not Victor Strand. "His name's not Anton," she told the two German men accompanying who they know as Anton. "It's Victor Strand."

"My name is Anton," he replied. "I've never heard of Victor Strand. You must be mistaken." Accused of lying about his past, Anton rebuffed her again: "I've never seen her before in my life." Before Madison could find out why Strand has assumed this new identity, she passed out from lack of oxygen.

ComicBook has another exclusive scene (above) revealing what happens next in Sunday's "Anton" midseason premiere. In the clip, a posse of armed men have come looking for a woman they heard is hiding in the area. "Her name is Madison," says Russell (Randy Bernales), identifying Madison as a former Collector for PADRE. As we saw in the midseason finale, she's been broadcasting her message that she's trying to rebuild PADRE — and, apparently, these guys were listening.

"The people I'm with, the head of this little outfit? He knows her for who she really is," Russell tells Anton, who recognizes yet another familiar voice over the man's walkie-talkie: Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades). When Russell refuses to walk away, he gives them two options: let them in and hand her over peacefully, or they go in guns blazing. You'll have to tune in to find out what Anton/Strand decides.

Strand "may have the most drastic reinvention of any character on the show when we meet him," showrunner Ian Goldberg teased during Fear's final WonderCon panel. "Expect a big change from what we've seen before."

"Strand went down a very dark path in season 7 with who he became in that tower, and he's dug a deep hole for himself," Goldberg added of Strand's turn as the merciless leader of The Tower. But after a seven-year time jump — and a new identity — the question for Strand in the final episodes is "whether he can redeem himself for everything that he did."

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its final six episodes when "Anton" premieres Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD (and find us on Facebook) and follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.