A new teaser for the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead ends with a dramatic declaration from Madison Clark (Kim Dickens): "This is how we survive." The mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) knows a thing or two about surviving, having herself returned from the grave last season after she appeared to be killed off in season 4. And she's not alone: her old enemy Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) looked dead as a doornail when Madison bludgeoned him with a hammer in season 3, but he's also back in season 8 — and he's got his eye on revenge.

During Sunday's series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC aired fresh footage from Fear the Walking Dead's final season (returning October 22nd on AMC and AMC+). The teaser, which you can watch below, revealed the first look at Troy's return to Fear, a new look at Victor Strand's (Colman Domingo) new look, and a new snowy setting with frozen walkers.

"Hey there, Madison," says Troy, showing off a deformed eye from where Madison hit him with a hammer back at the Gonzalez Dam. "You took everything from me. I want to know what PADRE is." June's "All I See Is Red" midseason finale ended with a credits scene showing a mystery person tuning into a radio broadcast. After Madison and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) overthrew the kidnapping Krennick siblings Shrike (Maya Eshet) and Crane (Daniel Rashid), Madison reclaimed PADRE to make the island "what it was meant to be in the first place": a safe-zone to seed new settlements across the country.

"My name is Madison Clark. If you can hear this message, you are in the territory PADRE once patrolled. PADRE has fallen. They are no longer a threat to you or your children," Madison said over the radio. "If you lost a child, come to the following coordinates and send an SOS on this channel: 31 degrees, 51 minutes north. 81 degrees, 10 minutes west. We will find you. We will do our best to reunite you with your children. We'll make up for all the damage PADRE did to you."



The mystery listener, now confirmed to be Troy, jotted down those coordinates and packed up an assortment of familiar items. Among their trophies: Strand's sunglasses, Alicia's arm prosthetic (with the bony remains of her zombie-bitten arm inside), Madison's hammer... and a map with directions from the Gonzalez Dam in Tijuana, Baja California, to PADRE in Savannah, Georgia.

"It's such a gigantic task to think about bringing all these stories, all these character journeys, not just to a conclusion, but also bringing them full circle," showrunner Ian Goldberg said on AMC's Inside Fear the Walking Dead Final Season Part 1 special. "When we started to think about, 'Where do we want these characters to end up?' It led to the question of, 'Where did they start?'"

Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, "We wanted to look back at these characters from their very beginnings on this show and look at who they were back then, and who they were now, and we can see how far they've come."

Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+.

