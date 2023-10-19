The countdown to the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead has begun. Ahead of Sunday's midseason premiere, AMC announced Thursday that the last two episodes of Fear will air as a two-part series finale Sunday, November 19th, at 9 p.m. ET/8c on AMC. That means that episodes 811 and 812 will air back-to-back, ending the first Walking Dead spinoff after eight seasons and 113 episodes. (In January, AMC confirmed that Fear's shortened eighth and final season would be split into two six-episode parts, for a total of 12 episodes.)

Starting with "Anton" on October 22nd, new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will premiere every Sunday through November 19th. Episodes will be available to stream at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Sundays for AMC+ subscribers before airing at 9 p.m. ET/8c on the AMC channel.

AMC describes the final episodes: "Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it."

"We knew at the end of season 7 that season 8 was going to be the final season. We were very grateful that we were able to go into the season knowing that because it meant we could plan the story to bring the show to a conclusion, to really bring these characters to the end of their journey on the show," executive producer Andrew Chambliss, who serves as showrunner with Ian Goldberg, told ComicBook for an exclusive preview of the last six episodes. "Starting from a place of building towards a conclusion made all the planning — both on a practical level, and on a narrative level — that much easier."

Chambliss continued, "I think it will result an ending that feels a lot more satisfying than if it was something that we found out halfway through the season. But it led to us having this thematic drive that guided us where Ian and I often said — 'the end is in the beginning' — and it meant looking back at all these characters to see where they started their journeys, take stock of how they've grown, and put them in places where that would be readily apparent both to them and to the audience."

After Morgan Jones (Lennie James) left the series to go look for Rick Grimes, Madison has been rebuilding PADRE with a promise to reunite the children she took as a Collector with their parents. But when an enemy she thought dead returns to take PADRE for their own, it threatens the futures of survivors Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

"We ended the first half of the season with Madison in a place where she vowed to turn PADRE into the place it was always meant to be. We are going to see how that's going for her in some surprising ways," Goldberg added. "It's going to involve the return of some faces that we haven't seen in a while, both friend and foe. It's also going to involve a return to some places, literally, that we have seen elsewhere in The Walking Dead Universe. They're going to speak to our characters' states of mind, so it's going to be pretty epic."

