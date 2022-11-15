The Walking Dead Series Finale Event: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live

The dead are going live for The Walking Dead series finale. AMC Networks and the AMC+ streaming service will simulcast The Walking Dead: The Series Finale Event live from Los Angeles, culminating in the super-sized, star-studded Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale Live special. The event, which features a live red carpet pre-show followed by the extended series finale of The Walking Dead, can be watched via live cable broadcast on AMC or streamed on AMC+. However fans choose to tune in, the final episode will release simultaneously to avoid spoiling a television event 11 seasons in the making.

AMC has released a promo for the one-night-only live event featuring Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick, which you can see below. Keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead: Series Finale Event live on cable or streaming, the event schedule, and more.

When Does the Series Finale of The Walking Dead Air on AMC?



The Walking Dead series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," premieres November 20th at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ETon the AMC channel.

When Is The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 on AMC Plus?



The Walking Dead series finale will be available to stream on AMC+ at the same time it airs on cable: November 20th at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. AMC+ subscribers won't be able to watch The Walking Dead finale early, but the episode will remain on the service for on-demand viewing following the live simulcast on AMC.

How Long Is the Series Finale of The Walking Dead?



The Walking Dead series finale has an extended runtime of 90 minutes on AMC. Without commercials, expect the episode to clock in at an expanded 59-65 minutes instead of the standard 42-minute runtime.

The Walking Dead Series Finale Event Live Schedule: Sunday, November 20th





The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live Pre-Show

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest In Peace" Series Finale

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+

Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale Live

7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+



The Walking Dead Series Finale: "Rest In Peace" Back-to-Back Encores

9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, and again at 10:30pm PT / 1:30am ET on AMC

How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale Without Cable

New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial to watch The Walking Dead series finale on AMC+; the subscription continues at $6.99 per month. The streaming service is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week. The Walking Dead series finale is streaming on AMC+ starting November 20th.



