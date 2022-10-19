The Walking Dead's Series Finale Live Event to Stream Online
The Walking Dead series finale live event will be simulcast on AMC+, AMC Networks announced today. The "Rest in Peace" series finale — which premieres simultaneously on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, November 20th at 9 pm ET — will air as part of the "epic live event" taking place that same night in Los Angeles. Along with a live taping of a super-sized episode of Talking Dead, where special guests will join host Chris Hardwick in revealing what's ahead in The Walking Dead Universe, streaming subscribers can tune in for an exclusive look at props, costumes, and red carpet arrivals.
Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, was the first to announce the November 20th TWD live finale fan event sending off the legendary zombie drama. During a recent episode of Talking Dead, Hardwick teased the event would "celebrate and honor" The Walking Dead with a live screening of the series finale, a reunion of fan-favorite cast members from past and present seasons, and "surprises you won't want to miss."
Unlike the first 23 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season, which go to streaming one week before linear airings on AMC, the series finale will not be available to stream one week early on AMC+. Fans watching at home or at the live event will experience the Walking Dead finale together when it airs on AMC+ and AMC Sunday, November 20th, at 9 pm ET.
The Walking Dead Series Finale Date and Season 11 Part 3 Episode Schedule
How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online
New episodes of The Walking Dead are streaming Sundays on AMC+ in the U.S.; episodes drop Mondays on STAR on Disney+ in the UK.
AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.
Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long. New episodes of The Walking Dead's final season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.