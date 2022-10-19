The Walking Dead series finale live event will be simulcast on AMC+, AMC Networks announced today. The "Rest in Peace" series finale — which premieres simultaneously on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, November 20th at 9 pm ET — will air as part of the "epic live event" taking place that same night in Los Angeles. Along with a live taping of a super-sized episode of Talking Dead, where special guests will join host Chris Hardwick in revealing what's ahead in The Walking Dead Universe, streaming subscribers can tune in for an exclusive look at props, costumes, and red carpet arrivals.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, was the first to announce the November 20th TWD live finale fan event sending off the legendary zombie drama. During a recent episode of Talking Dead, Hardwick teased the event would "celebrate and honor" The Walking Dead with a live screening of the series finale, a reunion of fan-favorite cast members from past and present seasons, and "surprises you won't want to miss."

Unlike the first 23 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season, which go to streaming one week before linear airings on AMC, the series finale will not be available to stream one week early on AMC+. Fans watching at home or at the live event will experience the Walking Dead finale together when it airs on AMC+ and AMC Sunday, November 20th, at 9 pm ET.

The Walking Dead Series Finale Date and Season 11 Part 3 Episode Schedule

Season 11 Episode 17, "Lockdown" (October 2nd on AMC+ and AMC)



Season 11 Episode 18, "A New Deal" (October 2nd on AMC+, October 9th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 19, "Variant" (October 9th on AMC+, October 16th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 20, "What's Been Lost" (October 16th on AMC+, October 23rd on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 21, "Outpost 22" (October 23rd on AMC+, October 30th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 22, "Faith" (October 30th on AMC+, November 6th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 23, "Family" (November 6th on AMC+, November 13th on AMC)

The Walking Dead Documentary (November 13th on AMC+)



