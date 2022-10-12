An epic television event 11 seasons and 12 years in the making, The Walking Dead will air its final episode in November with a simultaneous release on AMC and AMC+. The network and streamer has confirmed the long-running zombie drama's November 20th series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," will stream on AMC+ at the same time as the episode's 9/8c linear premiere on AMC. New episodes of the eleventh and final season will continue to release one week early for AMC+ subscribers through November 6th, including the upcoming "What's Been Lost," "Outpost 22," "Faith," and the penultimate episode, "Family."

Episodes typically go live at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET Sundays on AMC+, one week before premiering at 9/8c on AMC on the AMC channel. The Walking Dead's "Rest in Peace" series finale is the only Season 11 episode to air on the same date and time at 9/8c on Sunday, November 20th, on AMC and AMC+.

That means viewers watching on cable, streaming on AMC+, or attending The Walking Dead finale fan event in Los Angeles will be there for the end as it happens. Below, read on to learn where to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 online, how to watch without cable, and see the early release streaming schedule on AMC+.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online



New episodes of The Walking Dead are streaming Sundays on AMC+ in the U.S.; episodes drop Mondays on STAR on Disney+ in the UK.

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.

What Time Are New Walking Dead Episodes on AMC+?

New Walking Dead episodes are typically available to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Sundays on AMC+.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Without Cable



Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for free 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week.

Where to Buy The Walking Dead Season 11 on Digital

Episodes are available for purchase (priced at $2.99 per HD episode) on Amazon Prime Video. A TV Season Pass, which includes the first 16 episodes and future episodes as they become available, can be purchased in HD for $39.99. On Vudu, episodes are priced $2.99 (HDX) and $1.99 (SD); the season is available for purchase in standard definition ($30.99) and high definition ($39.99).

Where to Watch Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Part 1 and Part 2



The Walking Dead's final season was split into three parts: Season 11A (8 episodes), Season 11B (8 episodes), and Season 11C (8 episodes). As of October 9th, the first 19 episodes are available to watch now; on November 20th, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 will be available to stream ad-free and on-demand on AMC+. The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 1 and The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2 are also available to watch online on the AMC website by connecting a TV provider.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Episode Schedule and Series Finale Date



The eleventh and final season spans a total of 24 episodes, including the final batch of eight episodes concluding with The Walking Dead series finale on November 20th.

Season 11 Episode 17, "Lockdown" (October 2nd on AMC+ and AMC)



Season 11 Episode 18, "A New Deal" (October 2nd on AMC+, October 9th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 19, "Variant" (October 9th on AMC+, October 16th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 20, "What's Been Lost" (October 16th on AMC+, October 23rd on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 21, "Outpost 22" (October 23rd on AMC+, October 30th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 22, "Faith" (October 30th on AMC+, November 6th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 23, "Family" (November 6th on AMC+, November 13th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest in Peace" (November 20th at 9/8c on AMC+ and AMC)