After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.

The Walking Dead series finale will run for 90 minutes rather than the standard 60 when it airs on AMC. In past seasons, extended episodes that aired in a 90-minute time slot clocked in at 64-65 minutes without commercials, so expect an extra 20 minutes of show time.

Reference our comprehensive guide for everything you need to know about all the ways to watch The Walking Dead series finale and see the schedule for the final two episodes of The Walking Dead below:



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th



The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season Special

4:54pm PT / 7:54pm ET on AMC, streaming that same day on AMC+



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23, "Family"

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET on AMC, now streaming on AMC+



Talking Dead: Michael James Shaw, Cooper Andrews, and Executive Producer Denise Huth on "Family"

8:18pm PT / 11:18 pm ET on AMC



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th



The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live Pre-Show

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest In Peace" Series Finale

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+

Talking Dead: "The Walking Dead Finale"

7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET on AMC and AMC+



The Walking Dead Series Finale: "Rest In Peace" Back-to-Back Encores

9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET, and again at 10:30pm PT / 1:30am ET on AMC



Note: "Rest in Peace" will not be available to stream one week early on AMC+. For AMC+ subscribers, The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season special will stream in its place on November 13th.

The Walking Dead series finale will release simultaneously at 6pm PT/9pm ET on AMC and AMC+ on November 20th, with the episode available for on-demand and repeat viewing after its linear premiere.

