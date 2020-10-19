Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2020
November is just a couple of weeks away, and that means all of the most popular streaming services are going to be getting a bit of a content overhaul. Every month, streamers like Hulu add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their rosters as new streaming contracts kick in and new originals arrive. November is no exception for the Disney-owned service. Quite a few movies are going to be making their way to Hulu on the first day of the month, and some really popular shows will be debuting throughout the month.
On November 1st, users can expect to see additions like the first three Bourne movies, the entire Expendables trilogy, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and the complete fourth season of Rick & Morty.
Over the course of the month, there will be quite a few network TV shows making their debuts on their respective networks, which means that they'll be joining Hulu the following day. New season premieres of Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Station 19, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Doctor, and many others will be arriving on Hulu in November, along with full seasons of Power and Killing Eve. Of course, November will also bring the debut of the new Animaniacs reboot.
You can take a look at the full list of new Hulu arrivals below! If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
November 1
Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
November 3
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander
The Assault
November 6
Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10
November 9
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power: Season 6A
The Nice Guys
November 11
Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You're Mine
November 12
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man who Invented Christmas
November 13
I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik
November 15
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush
November 18
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam
McQueen
November 20
Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla
November 24
Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)