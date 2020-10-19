Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2020

November is just a couple of weeks away, and that means all of the most popular streaming services are going to be getting a bit of a content overhaul. Every month, streamers like Hulu add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their rosters as new streaming contracts kick in and new originals arrive. November is no exception for the Disney-owned service. Quite a few movies are going to be making their way to Hulu on the first day of the month, and some really popular shows will be debuting throughout the month.

On November 1st, users can expect to see additions like the first three Bourne movies, the entire Expendables trilogy, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and the complete fourth season of Rick & Morty.

Over the course of the month, there will be quite a few network TV shows making their debuts on their respective networks, which means that they'll be joining Hulu the following day. New season premieres of Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Station 19, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Doctor, and many others will be arriving on Hulu in November, along with full seasons of Power and Killing Eve. Of course, November will also bring the debut of the new Animaniacs reboot.

You can take a look at the full list of new Hulu arrivals below! If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

