Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2020

By Charlie Ridgely

November is just a couple of weeks away, and that means all of the most popular streaming services are going to be getting a bit of a content overhaul. Every month, streamers like Hulu add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their rosters as new streaming contracts kick in and new originals arrive. November is no exception for the Disney-owned service. Quite a few movies are going to be making their way to Hulu on the first day of the month, and some really popular shows will be debuting throughout the month.

On November 1st, users can expect to see additions like the first three Bourne movies, the entire Expendables trilogy, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and the complete fourth season of Rick & Morty.

Over the course of the month, there will be quite a few network TV shows making their debuts on their respective networks, which means that they'll be joining Hulu the following day. New season premieres of Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Station 19, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Doctor, and many others will be arriving on Hulu in November, along with full seasons of Power and Killing Eve. Of course, November will also bring the debut of the new Animaniacs reboot.

You can take a look at the full list of new Hulu arrivals below! If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

November 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special 
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special 
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 
12 Rounds 
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99 
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum 
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News 
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton 
Christmas In Vermont 
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale 
Crimson Tide 
Dead Presidents 
Diamonds Are Forever 
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables 
The Expendables 2 
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love 
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven 
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up 
The Last Waltz
License to Kill 
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War 
Lost In Space 
Love Hurts 
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker 
Mr. Majestyk 
Much Ado About Nothing 
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service 
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon 
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands 
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice

November 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 
General Commander 
The Assault 

November 4

Blue Story

November 5

Braking for Whales

November 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3 
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

November 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power: Season 6A 
The Nice Guys

November 10

A Teacher: Limited Series
Vik the Viking 

November 11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You're Mine

November 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere 
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man who Invented Christmas

November 13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik

November 14

The Dictator

November 15

12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas 
A Nice Girl Like You 
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush 

November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

November 17

Soul Surfer

November 18

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam 
McQueen

November 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet

November 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla 

November 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

November 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)

November 26

Bombshell

November 27

Centigrade

November 29

The Big Ugly

