Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2022

With just over a week left in the month of June, streaming services are starting to look ahead to July and let subscribers know what is in store for the weeks ahead. Hulu is one such service, releasing the full list of everything making its way to the roster over the course of July. From returning shows to brand new movies, there is quite a lot to look forward to over the next month.

July 13th marks one of the biggest days of the month for Hulu, as it sees two wildly acclaimed comedies finally return with new seasons. The complete third season of Solar Opposites will be released on Hulu on the 13th, alongside the Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, which will first air on FX on July 12th.

The first day of July is also a substantial on for those with a Hulu subscription, especially for anyone who considers themselves a big movie fan. There are several notable films being added to the streaming service that day, including the new original movie The Princess. Other titles arriving on July 1st include Independence Day, Step Up, Talladega Nights, Bohemian Rhapsody, Ghost Rider, and all three Expendables movies.

