Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2022
With just over a week left in the month of June, streaming services are starting to look ahead to July and let subscribers know what is in store for the weeks ahead. Hulu is one such service, releasing the full list of everything making its way to the roster over the course of July. From returning shows to brand new movies, there is quite a lot to look forward to over the next month.
July 13th marks one of the biggest days of the month for Hulu, as it sees two wildly acclaimed comedies finally return with new seasons. The complete third season of Solar Opposites will be released on Hulu on the 13th, alongside the Season 4 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows, which will first air on FX on July 12th.
The first day of July is also a substantial on for those with a Hulu subscription, especially for anyone who considers themselves a big movie fan. There are several notable films being added to the streaming service that day, including the new original movie The Princess. Other titles arriving on July 1st include Independence Day, Step Up, Talladega Nights, Bohemian Rhapsody, Ghost Rider, and all three Expendables movies.
You can check out Hulu's full July lineup below!
July 1
THE PRINCESS (2022)
Are You The One?: Complete Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Feud: Complete Season 1
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 9
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
The Challenge: Complete Season 34
127 HOURS (2010)
ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999)
BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007)
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986)
BILLBOARD DAD (1999)
BLACK KNIGHT (2001)
BOGUS (1996)
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018)
BRIDE WARS (2009)
CADILLAC RECORDS (2008)
CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013)
CONTRABAND (2012)
DEATH RACE (2008)
THE DESCENDANTS (2011)
THE EXPENDABLES (2010)
THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012)
THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014)
FIRST KNIGHT (1995)
GHOST RIDER (2007)
GODSEND (2004)
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017)
HEIST (2001)
HYSTERIA (2012)
INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996)
INSIDIOUS (2011)
JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012)
JOY RIDE (2001)
JUMANJI (1995)
KNOCK KNOCK (2015)
KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005)
THE LAST CIRCUS (2010)
THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013)
LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE (2010)
THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004)
THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON'S MINES (2006)
THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008)
LITTLE RICHARD (2000)
MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002)
THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997)
MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN (1994)
MILK (2008)
MONEY TRAIN (1995)
NIM'S ISLAND (2008)
PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999)
POSEIDON (2006)
POST GRAD (2009)
QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016)
RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008)
RADIO (2003)
THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998)
SCHOOL DAZE (1988)
SEXY BEAST (1999)
THE SITTER (2010)
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018)
STEP UP (2006)
STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008)
STEP UP 3D (2010)
SWITCHING GOALS (1999)
TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006)
TAXI (1998)
TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010)
THAT'S MY BOY (2012)
THE TOURIST (2010)
URBAN LEGEND (1998)
URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000)
URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005)
THE WATCH (2012)
THE WAVE (2015)
WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993)
WORKING GIRL (1988)
July 7
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
ULTRASOUND (2021)
July 8
Generation Gap: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1
MINAMATA (2022)
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6
The Final Straw: Series Premiere
Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere
CURIOUS GEORGE (2006)
July 12
Missing: Complete Season 1
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Series Premiere
THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE (2022)
July 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3
The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
July 14
Victoria's Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series
Everything's Trash: Series Premiere
ROOM 203 (2022)
July 15
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10
CENTURION (2010)
FILTH (2013)
HOBO WITH A SHOTGUN (2011)
I'M STILL HERE (2010)
RAGNAROK (2013)
SEX, GUARANTEED (2017)
VENUS AND SERENA (2012)
VIVA (2015)
July 21
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere
MILKWATER (2020)
YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER (2021)