Only Murders in the Building Gets Renewed by Hulu for Season 4

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is on the way over at Hulu. Variety reports that the streaming company brought Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez back for another season of murder mystery after the Season 3 finale today. As is the case almost every year now, Only Murders in the Building ended with a pretty big cliffhanger to tide you over until Season 4. These most recent episodes featured the talents of Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Jesse Williams. It's been a wild ride to see so many talented actors sign on for this show. You can expect more of that as things continue onward.

Series showrunner John Hoffman spoke to ScreenRant about his hopes for more episodes earlier this season. "As many as they'll have us for! I really mean it," Hoffman smiled. "This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it — and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, 'Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.'

He continued, "I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope Season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from Season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."

Only Murders In The Building Brings The Stars Out

(Photo: Hulu)

Streep has been absolutely stellar, as you would expect, in the series. Hoffman talked to TVLIne about how much of a favorite Loretta has become already. Only Murders in the Building fans are hoping that she comes back for Season 4. However, nothing is for certain with the world of television. Here's what the showrunner had to say about all that intrigue.

"Loretta is a truly miraculous actress who needs to be in the right part to give the performance she's capable of giving.... I come from the theater and, you know, a process is a process," Hoffman said to the outlet. "At a table read, I have seen many a brilliant actor really make everyone tremble with nerves. Like, 'What are they doing?' Their process is out of left field – and for Loretta, she needs to find the voice. Some people need a costume, some people need a voice, and what was really important to me is that it puts it on Oliver to defend her. He's the one championing her, and he's not going to walk away from her, and it sparks a romance between them."

What Can You Expect From Only Murders In The Building?

(Photo: Hulu)

Hulu says: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Did you love Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!