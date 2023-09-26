Moonlighting: Classic TV Series Will Stream on Hulu in October

34 years after it went off the air, Moonlighting is finally coming to the world of streaming. The classic 1980s TV series starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd hasn't been available to watch online anywhere in recent years. It hasn't been on any streaming services and hasn't been available for purchase or rent. That will thankfully be changing next month. That's right, Moonlighting is going to be streaming in its entirety very soon.

This week, Hulu announced that all 67 episodes of Moonlighting are going to be joining its streaming lineup on October 10th, giving fans the chance to finally binge through the series. There has been a lot of speculation about Moonlighting's streaming debut in recent years, with creator Glenn Gordon Caron teasing something with Disney for some time. It appears now everything has come to fruition and Moonlighting will be available to all.

Moonlighting stars Bruce Willis as a private investigator who runs a detective agency with a former model, played by Cybill Shepherd. The series ran from 1985 to 1989.

Why Has Moonlighting Been Unavailable on Streaming?

The biggest hurdle for Moonlighting in the streaming era has been

"When we made Moonlighting, television shows didn't typically use pop music," Caron told EW. "It was really just us and Miami Vice at that time. So when deals were made for the music, no one anticipated streaming. In order to exhibit the show [on streaming], the owner of the shows, which is the Walt Disney Company, has to go back and make deals for all that music – and they've resisted doing that for six or seven years now."

Unlike Moonlighting, Miami Vice is available online (all five seasons are streaming on Peacock). ABC confirmed to EW that it does still own the rights to Moonlighting, but didn't respond to a request for comment about the future of the series in regards to streaming.

"With all the attention that Bruce has been getting, hopefully one good thing that might come out of it is we can reinitiate the conversation with Disney about releasing the streaming rights," Caron said. "It's hard for me to understand why we can't find a way to make it work. Peacock is now streaming Miami Vice, so clearly somebody has figured it out."

Are you excited to see Moonlighting finally make its way to streaming? Let us know in the comments!