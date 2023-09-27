Demon Slayer Season 3 Hulu Release Date Announced

Demon Slayer is currently working on Season 4 of the anime, and now even more fans can catch up as Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is coming to Hulu very soon! Demon Slayer Season 3 wrapped up its run earlier this year with the adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer manga, and with it set the stage for some intense battles in the anime’s future. But with the fourth season still in the works for an unconfirmed release window or date, there’s still plenty of time to catch up with the anime so far.

Hulu has announced that Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will be streaming on its service beginning on September 28th, which means that it will be on another platform very soon. Picking up after the first two seasons of the anime, Tanjiro Kamado heads to the titular village in order to fix his sword but ends up facing off against some of his strongest threats yet when more members of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks make their big move and attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc arrives on @hulu September 28! pic.twitter.com/DnoBduKASj — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) September 27, 2023

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the works, but has yet to reveal a release window or date for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. It has been confirmed to be adapting adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous anime releases, the new season will be showcasing much of the Hashira that have not been seen in action just yet.

You can currently find the first two seasons (broken up into the various arcs) of the Demon Slayer anime streaming with Hulu as well, and they tease Season 2 as such, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc follows Tanjiro and his friends’ next mission after the Mugen Train. Alongside one of the Demon Slayer Corps’ top ranked swordsmen, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro heads to a place where demons dwell – the Entertainment District.”

Are you going to take the chance to watch more of Demon Slayer Season 3 when it starts streaming on Hulu? What are you hoping to see from Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!