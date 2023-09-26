Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Seemingly Reveals One of Ben’s Killers in Penultimate Episode

There’s still one episode left of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, but Tuesday’s latest edition of the acclaimed series gave fans quite a lot of important information. The season’s penultimate episode, “Thirty,” revealed what happened in Ben Glenroy’s dressing room on that fateful night, and seemingly confirmed who first killed the popular actor. We still don’t know who pushed him down the elevator shaft and ultimately took his life, but it seems we now know who poisoned him ahead of opening night.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from the latest episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk…

Two of the biggest mysteries in Only Murders Season 3 had to do with the video footage from Ben’s dressing room before the show. Who was Ben talking to? Who wrote “F***ing Pig” on his mirror in lipstick? Both of those questions have now been answered. Ben was actually talking to a cookie that was left in his dressing room. He was fasting before the show and wasn’t supposed to have that kind of fattening food. He ultimately ate the cookie, which caused him to call himself a pig. It was Ben who wrote the hateful message on his own mirror.

The cookie proved to be Ben’s downfall, as it was the object containing the rat poison that resulted in Ben’s temporary death. This new episode also (seemingly) revealed who poisoned Ben’s cookie. It was Donna, the mother of Death Rattle’s producer. She read the terrible review the play was going to receive, shredded it, and poisoned Ben to stop the show from happening. If she could keep Death Rattle from opening, she could save her son’s future career.

All of this was shown via flashbacks that the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver experienced as they were putting the clues together. With that in mind, we can’t take every detail as a 100% certainty just yet, because it could come out that they had a detail wrong. That doesn’t seem to be the case, but the series hasn’t featured any official confessions or confirmations just yet.

Of course, this leaves Only Murders in the Building with another massive mystery to solve. If Donna poisoned Ben, who pushed him down the elevator shaft later that night? That question will likely be answered next week.

