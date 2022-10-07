Hulu Renews Fan-Favorite Animated Series for Season 5

Attention, humans of Earth: Hulu has ordered a fifth season of Solar Opposites. The animated comedy series from co-creators Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) announced its fifth season renewal Thursday during New York Comic-Con, just days after the A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special premiered on the streamer. A fourth season, which will consist of 12 new episodes, is already slated to arrive on Hulu in 2023 after scoring an early renewal last summer. See the official Solar Opposites Season 5 announcement below.

After debuting its eight-episode first season in 2020, Solar Opposites returned for another eight episodes and a stand-alone Christmas Special in 2021. The third season, consisting of 11 episodes, premiered on July 13.

This just in from #NYCC: #SolarOpposites Season 5 is officially cleared for launch! 🚀 (Yes, we know we haven't even given you Season 4 yet.) pic.twitter.com/BZ7rCXMPIo — Solar Opposites (@solaropposites) October 6, 2022

In Solar Opposites, a team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

"For us as comedy writers, we like to do things we never get to do. And usually, you're given notes that are like, 'Stay in your lane. Do what the show's about,' and on Solar Opposites we're slipping dramas in there, we're changing the tone of the show all the time," executive producer Josh Bycel said during San Diego Comic-Con. "Because the leads are these aliens, we kind of let their naivete get to dictate what we're going to do at any one season."

In Solar Opposites Season 4, Bycel said, "Going into season four, we end season three by…it was kind of inspired by the last episode of the FX show The Shield where it was like be careful what you wish for. You're safe but you're stuck in this office environment. And so, at the beginning of season four, we've switched the genre of the format of the show from being a family comedy to being an office comedy. But our aliens are really bad at office stuff."

Solar Opposites is part of an adult animation lineup at Hulu that has included the since-canceled Crossing Swords, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., the better-received Marvel's Hit Monkey, the upcoming Koala Man, which is also executive produced by Roiland for Disney's 20th Television, and the upcoming Futurama revival.

Season 4 of Solar Opposites is streaming in 2023 on Hulu. See everything coming to Hulu in October 2022.