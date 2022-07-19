Hugh Jackman Cast in Koala Man Series on Hulu

Hugh Jackman is going from X-Man to Koala Man. The Australian actor, who played Wolverine in nine X-Men movies between 2000 and 2017, has joined the voice cast of the upcoming Hulu animated sitcom executive produced by Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland. Australian animator Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) created and will lead the animated family comedy, which Hulu picked up to series with an eight-episode order last spring. Disney's 20th Television Animation (The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers) is producing for Hulu.

Jackman will voice Big Greg, described in a release as the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the Town Council who has only known success. Formerly the host of Fishing Big with Big Greg, Australia's third most popular fishing show, Big Greg has ridden his celebrity into a trusted position in Dapto. As Kevin's direct supervisor, Big Greg makes Kevin feel inadequate as a provider and a man. To add insult to injury, Daptonians constantly credit Big Greg for Koala Man's work saving the town.

Koala Man stars Cusack as Kevin and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (Detective Pikachu, Apple's Central Park) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project. Koala Man reunites Cusack and Roiland after they collaborated on Bushworld Adventures, an Australian version of Rick and Morty that Adult Swim aired as an April Fool's Day prank in 2018.

Executive producers of Koala Man include Michael Cowap and Emma Fitzsimmons for Australia's Princess Bento Studio (Smiling Friends, Hazbin Hotel) alongside Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya Cameron, and Ben Jones for Fox Entertainment's Bento Box (Duncanville, The Great North).

Koala Man's streaming date on Hulu is TBA. Disney will reveal more about the series during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.