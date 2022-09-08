Solar Opposites Halloween Special Lands Hulu Release Date

September is in full swing, so of course, it won't be much longer before the fall season is in full swing. October promises to bring all the spooks ahead of Halloween, and a slew of top-tier specials will go live to celebrate the holiday. And now, Hulu has announced it will do one itself with help from Solar Opposites.

According to Deadline, Solar Opposites is planning to release a Halloween special at the start of October. A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special will be released on October 3rd, to be specific. Hulu says this episode will showcase how alien life can be spooky when you least expect it, so get ready for some hilarious scares!

Of course, this is not the only Halloween special aiming to make a Hulu debut this fall. The Paloni Show will also get its own spooky special, and it has a special connection to Solar Opposites. After all, Justin Roiland oversees work on both series, so you can expect the Rick and Morty co-creator to bring their signature brand of humor to each special.

READ MORE: Solar Opposites Season 3 Is Now Streaming on Hulu | Solar Opposites Renewed For Season 4 By Hulu

If you are not familiar with Solar Opposites, you should know the series has three seasons to date, and it can be found on Hulu exclusively. Created by Roiland and Mike McMahan, the sci-fi comedy was renewed for a fourth season last June and even released a holiday special last winter. As for the series itself, Solar Opposites tells the story of an alien family that crash lands on Earth and must find a way to survive in a world very different from their own. Of course, the family goes on all sorts of wild adventures as they discover what Earth has to offer for better or for worse.

What do you want to see from this Solar Opposites special? Are you all caught up on the Hulu series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.