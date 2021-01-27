Hulu Comedy Shrill, Starring SNL's Aidy Bryant, to End With Season 3

✖

Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant's Hulu comedy series Shrill will end with its upcoming third season. The series, inspired by Lindy West's book Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, debuted on the streaming platform on March 15, 2019. It was renewed for season 3 last March with that third and final season expected to arrive sometime this spring, though no release date has yet been set. The series follows Annie (Bryant), a woman who wants to change her life, but not her body while. The series sees Annie trying to making as a journalist while also juggling life's stresses with the additional challenge of being judged by her weight -- and when she starts to realize that she's as good as anyone else, she acts on it.

"Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it," Bryant said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast, and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work-family at SNL in the meantime."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bryant had been filming Shrill while Saturday Night Live was on hiatus, allowing her to essentially pull double-duty between the two shows. However, due to the pandemic, that was not possible for the third season with Bryant filming the third season of Shrill last fall and prompting her to sit out of Saturday Night Live during that time.

Saturday Night Live itself will return from hits winter hiatus this weekend, with a new episode arriving on January 30th. The episode will see The Office alum and A Quiet Place director/star John Krasinski host, kicking off three weeks of first-time hosts with Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy hosting on February 6th and Watchmen's Regina King hosting on February 13th.

The first two seasons of Shrill are now streaming on Hulu. The third and final season is expected in the spring.