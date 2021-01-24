Watchmen Star Regina King Reacts to Saturday Night Live Hosting News

✖

Is there anyone having a better January than Regina King? We don't think so! The star known for an array of projects, including Watchmen (which won her an Emmy last year) turned 50 this month on the same day her directorial feature debut, One Night in Miami, hit Amazon Prime. As if that wasn't awesome enough, the movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and is getting King Oscar buzz. The good news kept pouring in as it was also announced this week that King will be hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. King took to social media today to celebrate the big news.

"From #OneNightinMiami to one night live from New York! Pinching myself. Let's Go! @NRateliff

@nbcsnl," King wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Saturday Night Live is returning on January 30th with The Office alum and A Quiet Place director/star John Krasinski as the first host of 2021, featuring musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Krasinski will be followed by host Dan Levy on February 6th, who will be making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

As for King's One Night in Miami, the movie follows Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) on the night of February 25, 1964, after Ali defeated Sonny Liston to become the heavyweight world champion for the first time. Earlier this month, King was joined by Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle for a watch party of her new film. You can check out some of the best tweets from the online event here.

Recently, King revealed that she would be open to returning for a second season of Watchmen if Damon Lindelof ever changes his mind about doing more episodes. For now, the showrunner said he doesn't want to make another season, and after the show's Emmy wins, he thinks continuing the story would be a "huge betrayal."

Which upcoming Saturday Night Live host are you most excited to watch? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Catch Regina King hosting Saturday Night Live on NBC on February 13th.