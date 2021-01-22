Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski, Dan Levy, and Regina King to Host Upcoming Episodes

✖

A new year is now upon us, and that means new episodes of Saturday Night Live are going to arrive pretty soon. The long-running sketch comedy series went on its winter hiatus in December, following a hosting effort from former fan-favorite cast member Kristen Wiig. The series returns for its first new episode in over a month on January 30th, with The Office alum and A Quiet Place director/star John Krasinski set to host. That return will kick off a run of three weeks with exciting first-time hosts that fans will certainly be excited to see on the stage.

Krasinski will host the first episode back on February 30th, joined by musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Believe it or not, despite starring in NBC's most popular sitcom series for nine years, Krasinski has never hosted Saturday Night Live. It would be safe to expect at least one sketch about The Office during his episode.

Following Krasinski will be Emmy-winning star and co-creator of Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy. Another first time host, Levy will be joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers, a fact that he has already expressed his excitement about.

The final host for this trio of new Saturday Night Live episodes is easily the most celebrated of the bunch. Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning actress Regina King will be taking over hosting duties for the first time on February 13th, alongside musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. In addition to her career as a performer in front of the screen, King recently debuted her feature directorial effort, One Night in Miami, on Amazon Prime Video. One Night in Miami has already generated a lot of critical buzz and will likely contend for quite a few trophies this awards season.

Which of these new hosts are you most looking forward to seeing on Saturday Night Live this year? Let us know in the comments!